Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $130.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 162.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.