Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $130.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 162.56.
Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
