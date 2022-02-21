Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184.45 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 5% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $184.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00203341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00417943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,055,904,049 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,698,610 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

