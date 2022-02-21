Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.