Akash Network Market Cap Reaches $133.81 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $133.81 million and $1.57 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.06948087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.07 or 1.00047817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

