Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $139.15 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $139.15 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.84 or 0.06834295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,678.21 or 1.00362215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

