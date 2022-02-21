Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

TSE AEM opened at C$70.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

