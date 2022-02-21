AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Declares $0.16 Interim Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

In other news, insider Graham Cockroft acquired 20,000 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.12 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,400.00 ($101,714.29).

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

