Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $94,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.