agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $19.58 on Thursday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

