Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 641,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

