Aeron (ARNX) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Aeron has a market cap of $7,569.56 and $38,822.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107632 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

