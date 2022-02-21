Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. 8,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

