Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. Autoscope Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

