Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,417,000.

NYSEARCA SPUC opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

