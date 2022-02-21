Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 138.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

CDLX opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 65,112 shares valued at $4,338,819. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

