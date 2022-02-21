Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 79.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $216.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.