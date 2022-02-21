Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,537 Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Hyzon Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

