Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

