Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 213 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $142.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

