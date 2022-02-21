Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.58. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

