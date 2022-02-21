Adirondack Trust Co. Has $631,000 Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1,025.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 211,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 74,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

