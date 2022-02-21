Adirondack Trust Co. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average of $363.74.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

