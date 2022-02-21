Adirondack Trust Co. Has $120,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

