Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.