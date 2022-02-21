Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adient has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

