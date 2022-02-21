ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,572.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

