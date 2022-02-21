Acorns Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.13. 10,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

