Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 12.6% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $684,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.87. 7,111,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.