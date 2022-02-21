Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,132. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $811.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 127,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

