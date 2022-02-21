8,896 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,856,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

