8,735 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 89,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

