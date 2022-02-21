$74.95 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the lowest is $73.59 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $276.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:PAR opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

