$686.31 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $686.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $683.00 million and the highest is $691.41 million. Etsy reported sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.93. Etsy has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

