$526.14 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $526.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.89 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $43,312,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. 448,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

