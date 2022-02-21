$5.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report earnings per share of $5.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.19 and the lowest is $4.62. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.06 to $29.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
