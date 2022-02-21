4,979 Shares in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,051,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGRY opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

