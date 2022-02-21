4,800 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 75,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.