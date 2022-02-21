$415.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $415.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.50 million and the lowest is $409.78 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. 688,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,856. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.