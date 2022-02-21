4,064 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $593,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.53 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

