3,065 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.60. 2,813,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

