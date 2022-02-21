$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

WTER opened at $0.90 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.