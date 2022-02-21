$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.50 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $47,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

