$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Maximus reported sales of $959.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 567,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. Maximus has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,810,000 after purchasing an additional 383,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,037 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

