-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 572,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,340. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

