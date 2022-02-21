-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 280,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,668. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

