-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 280,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,668. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.