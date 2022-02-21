$0.36 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

