-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ContextLogic reported earnings per share of ($3.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,586. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,131,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562,244. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

