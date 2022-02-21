-$0.03 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 7,584,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.30.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.