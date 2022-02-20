Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 4,597,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,801. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.