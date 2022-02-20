Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,475 shares of company stock worth $248,233. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 1,147,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

